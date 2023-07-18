Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,490 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $454.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $455.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

