BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,851.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,642 shares of company stock worth $314,912 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.