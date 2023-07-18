First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $374,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,587 shares of company stock valued at $747,571. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.