Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

