Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.84 and a 200 day moving average of $276.95.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.