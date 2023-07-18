DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

