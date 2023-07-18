FY2023 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

