Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

