Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 11,018 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.10.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

