Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.