GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
