GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.