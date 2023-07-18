Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

