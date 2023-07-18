AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS ITA opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

