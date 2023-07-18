AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

