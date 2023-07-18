Signaturefd LLC Purchases 268 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.26 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

