Signaturefd LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

