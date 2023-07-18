Signaturefd LLC Sells 668 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TM opened at $159.45 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

