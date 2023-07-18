Signaturefd LLC Acquires 309 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

