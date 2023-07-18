The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $268.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

