Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

