Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $420.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $296.95 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.60.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

