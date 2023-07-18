Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.66 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

