Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,194 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
