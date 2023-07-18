Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $491.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

