Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

