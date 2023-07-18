SNS Financial Group LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.