Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

