SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

