Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

