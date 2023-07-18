iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

