Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

