Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $3,124,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,052 shares of company stock worth $14,577,345. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $169.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

