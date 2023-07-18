Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,586 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

