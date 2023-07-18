Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 25.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.