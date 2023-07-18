Simmons Bank Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

CB stock opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

