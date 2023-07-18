Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

