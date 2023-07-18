Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

