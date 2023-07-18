1,608 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

