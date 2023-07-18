Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

