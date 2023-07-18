Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.