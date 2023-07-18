2,566 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

