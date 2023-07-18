Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

