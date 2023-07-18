ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

