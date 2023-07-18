Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,785 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.