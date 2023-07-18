Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

