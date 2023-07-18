Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.