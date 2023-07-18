AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.