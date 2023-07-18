AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.