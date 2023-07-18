Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

