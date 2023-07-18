AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after buying an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after buying an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.